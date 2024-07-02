Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) to Issue $0.42 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4197 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPIQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,881. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.