Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) to Issue $0.42 Dividend

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2024

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4197 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPIQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,881. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Dividend History for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

