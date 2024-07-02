Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ) to Issue $0.42 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4197 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GPIQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,881. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 million, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.02.
Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.