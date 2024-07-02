Governance OHM (GOHM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $3,254.81 or 0.05257225 BTC on major exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $4,250.51 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
