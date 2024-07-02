Grin (GRIN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $158,050.66

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $158,050.66 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,934.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.53 or 0.00617641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00121431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00037473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.00271563 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00045766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00071719 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

