Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 138,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 135,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Group Eleven Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$35.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17.

Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

