Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.65

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 7356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.
Hagerty Trading Up 2.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.36 and a beta of 0.80.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hagerty by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
