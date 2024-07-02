Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $453,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,858,100. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 44,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 77,976 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,927,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $53.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

