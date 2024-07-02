HashAI (HASHAI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.97 Million

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One HashAI token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashAI has a total market cap of $69.97 million and approximately $82,836.62 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HashAI has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HashAI Token Profile

HashAI’s launch date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth. HashAI’s official website is hashai.cc.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00082117 USD and is down -3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $265,200.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

