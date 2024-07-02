HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.45.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $8.06 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 23,615.70% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,227.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

