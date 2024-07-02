HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Adagene Trading Down 0.7 %

ADAG opened at $3.04 on Friday. Adagene has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adagene

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adagene stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 2.31% of Adagene worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

