HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Boosted by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,202 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 78,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:HDB traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,858,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,711. The company has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $71.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.