Head-To-Head Survey: Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) versus Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN)

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) and Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and Palladyne AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -25.68% -9.83% -7.10% Palladyne AI -1,390.02% -74.87% -57.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hesai Group and Palladyne AI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $264.37 million 2.07 -$67.04 million ($0.51) -8.43 Palladyne AI $6.15 million 6.77 -$115.59 million ($3.94) -0.40

Volatility and Risk

Hesai Group has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palladyne AI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Hesai Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palladyne AI has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hesai Group and Palladyne AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Palladyne AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hesai Group beats Palladyne AI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

