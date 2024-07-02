Helikon Investments Ltd Acquires 45,901 Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN)

Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,901 shares during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima makes up 0.5% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned 0.76% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of EDN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,204. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $683.43 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

