Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $68.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.29 per share, for a total transaction of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,230,353.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 43,400 shares of company stock worth $2,820,322. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

