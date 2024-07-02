HI Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.32 million and $193,496.62 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009597 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,967.28 or 1.00012190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012610 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00077546 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048948 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $152,883.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

