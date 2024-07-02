Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.40

Shares of Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.40 and last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Hino Motors had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 1.03%.

Hino Motors Company Profile

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

