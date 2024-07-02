HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.25

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.50, with a volume of 812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLS

HLS Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.86.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.61 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 45.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. Analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HLS Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; and Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.