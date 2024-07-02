Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 31st total of 4,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOMB

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $503,738.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,498,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,433.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,716 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 590,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,496,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,240,000 after acquiring an additional 432,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,106,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,363,000 after purchasing an additional 203,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. 668,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.07. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.