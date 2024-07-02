Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.9% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HON traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $138.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.47. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $218.36.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

