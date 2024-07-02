Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Up 3%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 157,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,430,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.49.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $214.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -12.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CEO Victor J. Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total value of $518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,996.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 13,420 shares of company stock worth $59,912. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

