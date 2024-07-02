Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,100 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 242,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $120,083.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,895.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,859 shares of company stock valued at $173,801 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $77.99 and a 52 week high of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.96.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HURN

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.