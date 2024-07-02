Hxro Price Reaches $0.0273 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Hxro has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and $2,622.25 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hxro has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hxro

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,385,617 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @hxronetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.com. The official message board for Hxro is blog.hxro.com.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

