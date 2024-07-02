Iams Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,424 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $368.77. The stock had a trading volume of 174,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,272. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $370.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.40 and its 200 day moving average is $329.51. The stock has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

