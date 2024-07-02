Iams Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,001 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,323. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.26. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.94 and a 12 month high of $199.70.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

