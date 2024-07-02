Iams Wealth Management LLC Makes New $909,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.88. The stock had a trading volume of 144,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,242. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.60. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

