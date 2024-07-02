Iams Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,689 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of Iams Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Iams Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 421,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,799. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1507 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

