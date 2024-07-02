Iams Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Iams Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 73,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.84. The stock had a trading volume of 694,747 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

