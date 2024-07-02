ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the May 31st total of 1,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

ICON Public Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $318.30. The stock had a trading volume of 645,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,932. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $221.20 and a twelve month high of $344.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.74.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ICON Public from $363.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.30.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in ICON Public by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in ICON Public by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in ICON Public by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

