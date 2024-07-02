IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

IES Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $135.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.64. IES has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,753,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 14,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $2,387,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,110 shares in the company, valued at $12,466,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 44,449 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $5,779,703.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,233,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,753,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IES during the fourth quarter worth about $10,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of IES by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

