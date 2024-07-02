Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.60. 106,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,206,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Immunovant Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.17.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $32,832.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $32,832.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,115.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $115,023.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 371,709 shares in the company, valued at $11,589,886.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,948 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,889 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

