Infinera’s (INFN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INFN. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.55.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.73 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 52.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,049,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,025 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Infinera by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
