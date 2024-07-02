Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Up 25.3% in June

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 134,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:III remained flat at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 64,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.93 million, a PE ratio of -153.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -900.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 58.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 129,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on III shares. StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

