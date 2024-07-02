Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Infosys were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 80,104 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Infosys by 69.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,956,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,468,000 after buying an additional 803,582 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. 10,526,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,383,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

