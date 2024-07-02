Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in June

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,786,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 1,616,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.6 days.

OTCMKTS INGXF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.91 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.17%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

