Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in June

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,786,700 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 31st total of 1,616,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.6 days.
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS INGXF traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $10.22.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $179.91 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innergex Renewable Energy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.