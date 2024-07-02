Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires 27,500 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $190,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,114,594 shares in the company, valued at $49,161,844.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $225,918.36.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $232,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 74,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $519,265.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 28,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $195,160.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 88,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $601,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $367,965.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,788.93.

Tile Shop Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of TTSH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.82. 74,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 5.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the first quarter valued at $2,417,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tile Shop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tile Shop by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.