Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jonathan Young sold 2,516 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,962.24.

On Monday, June 3rd, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $100,750.00.

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. The company had a trading volume of 430,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of -0.28. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $53.77.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKRO. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after buying an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after buying an additional 2,053,028 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after buying an additional 77,594 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

