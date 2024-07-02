Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells 5,200 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.93, for a total value of $1,273,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,860.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.16. 329,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.40 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $256.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.96.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APPF. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

