Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.61, for a total value of $1,986,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $2,234,700.00.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.7 %

Duolingo stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 199.89 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $1,411,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $4,211,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 2,767.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Duolingo by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Duolingo by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.70.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

