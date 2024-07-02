Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $293,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,857,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $296,082.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $108,300.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $89,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jonathan Sheena sold 26,700 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $2,468,949.00.

NTRA stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $117.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.70.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Natera in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $2,081,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

