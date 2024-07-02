Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sells 1,985 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 11,406 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $410,730.06.

NYSE:RNG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,096. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 438.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

