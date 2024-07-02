Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Insider Sells 9,900 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,290,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Muraro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Targa Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, June 26th, Robert Muraro sold 100 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,530. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Targa Resources

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 34.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 45.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 15.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 166.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.