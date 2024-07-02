Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) vs. Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Financial Contrast

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -2.38% -2.82% -2.40% Biostage N/A N/A -174.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 5 11 0 2.69 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $251.20, indicating a potential upside of 81.05%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Biostage.

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -1.02, meaning that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Biostage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $660.91 million 6.24 -$21.15 million ($0.55) -252.27 Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67

Biostage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biostage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats Biostage on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

