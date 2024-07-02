Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Short Interest Update

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Intellinetics Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:INLX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 1,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Intellinetics had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Intellinetics will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

