Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $5.97

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday. The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $5.85. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 61,305 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Inter & Co, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTR. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile



Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

