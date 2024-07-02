Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) is Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 4.6% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.12% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $91,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,893,392.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,620,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.82. 3,303,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

