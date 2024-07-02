International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 17.41 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

