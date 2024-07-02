Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.4 days.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of IKTSF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. 523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.