Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 70.4 days.
Intertek Group Price Performance
Shares of IKTSF traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. 523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.94.
About Intertek Group
