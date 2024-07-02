Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,472,700 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 64,751,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 48,420.4 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Down 2.1 %

IITSF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,442. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.43.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

