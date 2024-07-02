InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.76.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $144.80.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

