InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.0% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Unilever by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,494,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,275,000 after buying an additional 1,114,417 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,843,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,716,000 after purchasing an additional 965,173 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,459,000 after purchasing an additional 329,705 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,819,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:UL traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,673,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,103. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.