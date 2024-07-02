InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $329,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Novartis by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 746,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 371,590 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,936.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 387,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 368,778 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,003,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6,599.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 147,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Novartis by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 447,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 146,327 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,211,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,144. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.28. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $217.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

